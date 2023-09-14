The scheme was considered “acceptable subject to conditions” by officers and the applicant agreed to sign an agreement keeping the housing for locals. The project, which falls within the Harlech Development Plan, also includes the formation of a new vehicular and pedestrian access, and a new length of pedestrian footway linking the existing pedestrian network, plus internal access road, with parking areas. It was “designed to meet evidenced local needs for affordable dwellings”, the meeting heard.