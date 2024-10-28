Plans have been hatched to develop an audiology clinic in an Aberystwyth building which was formerly the home of Aberystwyth Town Council.
The plan would see an audiology clinic developed at 11 Baker Street.
The building is home to a number of units, and was the long term home of Aberystwyth Town Council’s offices and meeting room until its move to the former St Winefrides Church.
Planning documents said the proposed clinic “aims to address the significant need for audiology services within Aberystwyth and the wider Ceredigion area.”
“Aberystwyth has a growing ageing population that increasingly requires accessible hearing services,” documents said.
“Currently, the town is underserved in terms of specialist audiology clinics, forcing many residents to travel considerable distances to access necessary hearing assessments and treatments.
“This proposed clinic would significantly enhance local healthcare provision by offering these essential services within the town itself.”
Approving the plans subject to conditions, county council planning officers said the “provision of key healthcare services focusing on the audiology needs of residents of the wider northern Ceredigion area in a central location of Aberystwyth is acceptable in principle, as the town is placed as a central hub for medical needs for much of mid Wales.”