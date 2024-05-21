Plans to develop 33 caravan pitches and two glamping pods will go before Gwynedd Council.
Plans call for the change of use of land at Allt Fawrlon Nant-Stigallt, Pwllheli, and development of the 1.74 acre site.
The application by James Tongue through agent Steve Grimster of Grimster Planning describes two permanent glamping pods and associated parking and calls for permission for 33 touring caravan pitches, associated parking and the development of a toilet block, shower block and store.
Associated access arrangements, footpath connection to Abererch Road, drainage and landscaping are also included.
Plans describe the site as ‘greenfield’ with agricultural fields and enclosures, and a central track.
The development would see two glamping pods measuring 13.7m (length) x 3.96m (width) x 3.5m (height), comprising no more than 54.25 square metres of floorspace, located along the eastern/south-eastern edge of the site.
The toilet block, shower block and store building would measure 11.4m (l) x 7.2m (w) x 4.25m (h) with no more than 82.08 square metres of floorspace, located along the western/north-western edge of the site.
The touring pitches would measure 2.5m (w) x 6m or 10m (l) within a minimum of 10 metres gap between each unit, and comprise a base material of slate gravel/decorative slate pitch bases.
The proposed development would be operational and open for visitors seasonally with touring caravans from 1 March-30 November, and the pods from 1 March-early January.
The plans propose site access is controlled by an ANPR barrier.
The application also states the development could generate jobs on and off site during construction and seasonal site warden and assistant roles. These roles including siting caravans, cleaning and maintenance of the shower block, toilet block, store building, management of additional cleaning contractors/employees to clean glamping pods on changeover days, and management of additional gardener/grounds keepers.
“The proposed development will provide a high-quality new visitor accommodation site set within a natural landscape setting which will assimilate effectively, and which will cause no harm to the
local landscape character,” the application claims.
Consultation ends on 30 May.