Planners will consider an application for a takeaway fish and chip shop at Morfa Bychan.
Gwynedd Council has received plans for the fast food outlet on an 85 square metre site on Ffordd Morfa Bychan, from Om Katiyar, of Ameyaa Ltd, through agent Erik Kruzel, of EKA Architects.
The development address is given as the former ‘Bargain Booze’ – now Morfa Bychan Store – and is close to an existing chip shop.
Proposals call for the “re-use of a currently empty store space for takeaway fish and chips, class A3 and installation of a kitchen ventilation system.”
The application states the development could provide up to three full-time jobs with opening times proposed seven days of the week, from 10am-8pm.
The proposals state “currently [the] store has two units, [the] main unit with generally grocery products and big store at the back, and small unit for general purpose, previously used as post office or estate agent office.”
The “small unit is currently empty with no prospect of use due to higher business rate,” the plans state.
“Generally, the unit will be just renovated with added new ventilation system for cooking area.”
A green infrastructure statement states the proposed scheme has been designed to “not cause any disruption to existing site habitats”.
It would “bring [an] empty unit to life, will change [the] CO2 footprint as [an] existing building”, “improve [the] green asset” of the existing building and surrounding area, and use a currently “empty space”.
“The building envelope will be improved to better energy efficiency standard,” plans add.
“Where practical and possible materials will be sourced from a sustainable source.
The exterior will be the “same just with new ventilation flu system installed on gable wall and above the roof”
The application also states a consultation had taken place, describing discussions with a local councillor and neighbour as “positive”.
However, the council’s local member said “there has been no consultation over this particular project with me as the local councillor for Gwynedd, if they mean me,” adding the matter would be brought up before the planning committee.
Public consultation over the plans closes on 28 August.