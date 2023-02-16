OUTLINE plans to build 15 new homes in Borth have been given the go-ahead by council planners despite the scheme receiving several objections from nearby residents.
Ceredigion County Council planning officers gave the green light on 16 February to plans for a residential development of 15 homes on land at Gwastad Lane.
Planning documents said the development “offers a significant number of benefits”, including boosting housing stock in the area, being located within a sustainable location, and would make the most efficient use of the site.
Near neighbours, however, objected to the plans over privacy, access safety and over-development fears.
“The site is extremely confined, very steep and the volume of housing proposed is not sustainable,” one objector said.
“There are many houses in Borth that are second homes or holiday homes. “What are the guarantees that these wont also turn into ‘party houses’?”
Another said “the volume of dwellings appears high and plot sizes out of character compared to the immediate surrounding properties,” with a third objector adding “it appears as though the developer is trying to squeeze in as many properties as possible rather than to be sensitive to the area itself.”
Another objector added that they “objected on the grounds of the inappropriate position of the access road, the density of housing suggested, the loss of privacy for all of the properties on our lane.”
The outline plans were approved subject to conditions, with a full scheme for the development set to be submitted later.