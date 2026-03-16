A call to allow a 100 per cent affordable development of 17 homes in Llanarth has been given the go-ahead despite local objections, but they won’t be able to be occupied until 2029.
In an application recommended for approval at the March meeting of Ceredigion County council’s development management committee, Wales & West Housing Association sought permission for a residential development of 17 affordable homes and associated works on land north of Aylestone.
An officer report said the application site had a fall-back permission of 12 units, two discount for sale affordable dwellings, from a previously granted scheme.
It said the Wales and West Housing Association scheme now proposed was 100 per cent affordable, consisting of one three-bed detached house, two three-bed semis, 10 two-bed semis, and four one-bed semi‑detached bungalows.
Local community council Llanarth objected to the scheme on grounds of overdevelopment and impact on local infrastructure, highway safety from its single-track access, and a strain on the local sewerage system.
Objections from members of the public also raised overdevelopment, road safety and sewerage infrastructure concerns, as well as an impact on local services.
Responding to concerns, the officer report said there was sufficient school capacity in the wider area, the scheme was not considered to result in unacceptable visual or landscape harm, and the development “is acceptable in highways, access and active travel terms”.
On the issue of foul drainage, connecting to Llanina Wastewater Treatment Works, an officers report said that while it is currently failing to meet its 95 per cent flow‑passed‑forward performance standard, Welsh Water has confirmed that an improvement scheme is programmed for completion by December 31, 2028 and recommends a condition restricting occupation until the works are completed.”
Members unanimously backed approval of the scheme, conditions including the 2028/29 delay in occupancy.
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