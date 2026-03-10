A call to convert a financially unviable disused former antiques shop on the edge of Crymych to residential accommodation has been given the go-ahead by county planners.
In an application, Clare Griffiths, through agent Josh Macrae, sought a change of use of a disused shop with ancillary accommodation above, at Ty Ebrill, Clares Shop.
A supporting statement said: “Siop Clare is a mixed-use building in the curtilage of the main dwelling on the site, Ty Ebril, it comprises a small flat above a disused shop below. The flat, constructed in 2007, is comprised of a single modestly sized living space and bedroom area, with a bathroom; the flat is accessed by a set of stairs to the rear of the building. Since its construction the flat has been used as ancillary accommodation.
“The disused retail premises below is comprised of an open plan shop area with a conservatory attached, the conservatory was previously used as a flower preparation area.
“The shop was in use for a number of decades; it was operated by the current owner since 2003 and was previously an antiques shop, but has been disused since it was closed 2019 as it was no longer financially viable and the owner had changed career. Due to the shop being located within the curtilage of the main dwelling it has not considered suitable for the shop to be leased to another party.”
It added: “The change of use will require a minimal amount of work to covert the disused shop and modestly sized flat into a small dwelling. The dwelling would be suitable for single occupancy, a small household, or as continued ancillary accommodation for the main dwelling, this would create the opportunity for multi-generational living on the site should the owner sell Ty Ebrill.”
