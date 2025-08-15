Plans for 20 homes, four of them affordable, at the former Ysgol Dyffryn Teifi school in Llandysul have been given the go-ahead.
In an application recommended for approval at the August meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, Dyffryn Teifi Developments Ltd sought permission to redevelop part of the former Ysgol Dyffryn Teifi to a residential development.
The school itself closed in 2016 following the development of Ysgol Bro Teifi to the north of Llandysul, since which time a number of buildings within the site have been granted planning permission for use as office and business premises, and a first phase of residential development has been approved to the southern portion of the site, a report for members said.
It added: “The proposal includes the construction of 15 new dwellings and the conversion of an existing building, known as Ty’r Ysgol, into five apartments.
“The development comprises a mix of residential unit types and sizes, including four-bedroom detached houses, three-bedroom semidetached and terraced houses, and one and two-bedroom apartments.”
It says minimal external works are proposed to Tŷ’r Ysgol to facilitate its conversion to five apartments, requiring a flat-roof dormer window to each roof slant and the introduction of Juliet balconies to the first and second floors.
The scheme includes an affordable housing contribution of three three-bed dwellings and one apartment at a discount-for-sale rate of 70 per cent of market value.
It concluded: “The application delivers the second phase of the redevelopment of the former Ysgol Dyffryn Teifi on brownfield land within an identified Urban Service Centre, meeting affordable housing and public open space requirements in full, with associated highway infrastructure improvements for the benefit of the locality.”
Local member Cllr Keith Evans said he was “supportive of the development and the vision for the site”.
Members unanimously backed the plan.
