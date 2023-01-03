PLANS for a major development of more than 40 new homes in Aberporth have been recommended for approval by council planners.
Ceredigion County Council’s planning committee will meet on Wednesday next week to decide on the application to build 43 new homes on the site of the former Aberporth Sports & Social Club at Parcllyn.
A planning report outlines that the development will be a mix of one, two, three, four and five bedroom homes, and will include six affordable units.
Documents say the “aspirations” for the site include the redevelopment and relocation of the existing social club and play park to the parcel of land to the north of the road, “in order to allow for the area of land subject to this application to be developed for housing.”
Those parcels of lands and facilities are however still owned by the Ministry of Defence as part of its presence in Aberporth. documents outline.
“In respect of the play park and playing field provision, these remain in the ownership of the MoD and as such public access could be withdrawn at any time, therefore the applicant has agreed to enter into a S106 legal agreement to make provision for a sum of £47,500 available to the community council to purchase the swing park and playing field from the MoD for community use in perpetuity,” council documents say.
The report said the the former social club was “closed, unviable and unsustainable following the withdrawal of MoD funding”, and approval was granted for the demolition of the club last year.