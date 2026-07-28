A “well established” Abersoch touring caravan and camping site has been refused certification over its continued use for the second time.
Penrhyn Camping Site at Bwlchtocyn, close to Porth Ceiriad, applied in 2025 for a Lawful Development Certificate for the continuation of the use of land as a touring caravan and camping site after operating for years without planning permission.
Gwynedd council planning officers rejected that application in August last year, but owners resubmitted its application earlier this year in the hopes of getting a different result.
The application, however, was again rejected by planners last week.
Owners argued that the site had been operating with 22 pitches between March and October for more than 10 years – facts that were disputed by objectors to the scheme getting the go-ahead.
Planning documents from the applicants said the “well established” site had been “continuously operating since 2007”.
It added: “The land has been used solely for caravan and camping purposes.
“No planning permission is in place, however, a support document has been submitted as part of this application for a certificate of lawfulness.”
It had presented “supporting evidence” in relation to use of land including visitor reviews, utility bills, orders and receipts for the site, as well as details of use from 2007 to 2014, when it was part of the ‘Caravan Club’ holiday scheme and then subject to a planning exemption certificate.
In 2006, the applicants had sought permission for a change of use of land to accommodate three touring caravans for 28 days, but this had been refused.
In 2023 a development of 22 hard standing fully-serviced pitches was completed at the site.
A council planning report said the application was refused as the “evidence as submitted does not undisputedly prove a continuous use of the entire site for the specified time period.”
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