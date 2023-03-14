PLANS for a new language immersion centre at Ysgol Gymraeg have been submitted to planners.
The scheme, which has had Welsh Government funding of £5.7 million allocated to it, will see the creation of a Welsh Language Immersion Centre and a block of new classrooms, which will add space for an additional 30 pupils in the Welsh-medium primary school.
The project will involve the demolition of two temporary classrooms and a garage on the school site to make way for the new building.
The new block will have years 2 and 3 on the ground floor, with years 4, 5 and 6 on the first floor.
It will be designed to achieve a net zero carbon rating, including the use of solar panels and sustainable construction materials.
The plans were submitted to Ceredigion County Council planners this week, with a decision on the application expected to be made later this year.