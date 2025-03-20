Plans to demolish an empty ‘eyesore’ building in Aberystwyth and replace it with an apartment block would “only add to the already excessive anti-social behaviour, noise and crime” in the area, objectors have said.
The plans for Oregon House on Powell Street would see the dilapidated building demolished with a new building containing eight flats built on the site.
Documents said the scheme would “provide new high-quality and much-needed one, two and three person apartments, helping to meet the demand of the housing sector.”
Two of the flats would be allocated as affordable under the planned scheme.
Oregon House, documents said, is in a “state of disrepair” and has been “empty for some time.”
The building, which sits inside the Aberystwyth Conservation Area has a current lawful use as offices, but was originally a residential property.
Documents said: “The main house is generally in a poor state of repair with several significant structural defects affecting the integrity of the building.
“The physical condition of the building is now in such a poor overall condition that elements forming the external building fabric are past their effective lifespan, as such, it is considered that the building has reached the ends of its functional and economic life.
“Therefore, the demolition of this building is proposed to provide a new high-quality building.”
The plans have attracted 18 objections from neighbours, who have raised concerns over increased noise and anti-social behaviour in the area due to ‘over-development’.
Objectors also said that the eight extra flats would exacerbate the issues of parking in the area.
One objector said: “There is no dispute that Oregon House has been allowed to deteriorate into an eyesore, with pieces literally falling off.
“Restoring and renovating this property would be ideal.
“However it does not seem suitable for several apartments, possibly with multiple occupants in each.
“A sensible compromise might be to redevelop the property into a smaller number of larger, high quality apartments with parking to the rear, accessed via the current large garage.
“Any construction work should be mindful that Powell Street is narrow with a number of tall buildings; it can be noisy, and it can be difficult to even drive up.
“There is no useful parking in Powell Street.
“This is indisputable.
“Approximately 16 spaces are insufficient for the current residents.
“Residents currently struggle to park outside or even near to their property.
“Furthermore, there is a two hour limit during the day - which is already an issue for those of us who have a hybrid or remote roles.
“Any work undertaken will no doubt require scaffolding which is likely to interfere with the already inadequate parking.”
Objectors also raised concern about loss of privacy and over-looking due to the size of the planned building at the site.
Another objector said: “The street is already densely populated, and increasing the population will only worsen the situation with parking.
“Increased population will only add to the already excessive anti-social behaviour, noise and crime including drugs and alcohol.”