It cites a list of advantages to the change, including: They can be operated by one person, and don’t require power, with less disruption to residents during the construction works to install the power supplies; the long-term maintenance is far simpler – with less demand on public funds – and there is little chance they will malfunction and compromise Quay Parade at times of flooding; they pose little risk to the public when both open and closed, as they are held open or closed mechanically and when open they sit neatly up against the stone walls; and the manual operations and appearance is more in keeping with a historical harbour setting, rather than modern day hydraulic gates.