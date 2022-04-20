Building owner seeks views on flat plans

The owne of the Deva building on Marine Terrace is seeking views ahead of plans to turn it into 18 flats

FRESH plans to transform a disused “eyesore” building on Aberystwyth sea front into apartments will be submitted by developers following a public consultation after an initial scheme was withdrawn.

The Cambrian News reported last month that plans for a change of use from town houses to 18 flats at the Deva building on Marine Terrace were submitted to Ceredigion council in February by owner Vince Morgans, but the scheme was withdrawn.

The prominent seafront Grade II listed building has laid empty since 2006 when the nursing home that was housed at the site closed its doors, and now new site notices have gone up outside the building advertising a public consultation ahead of a fresh planning submission.

The notice gives residents the “opportunity to comment directly to the developer” on plans for 18 apartments, with work including an extension to the rear for new stairs and a life, as well as re-roofing works and the demolition and rebuilding of a rear annexe building.

The application will also include retrospective consent for the demolition of rear extensions and some internal walls.

Calls were regularly made for the site, dubbed an “eyesore” by residents and local councillors, to be renovated and occupied, with owners fined £1,000 by Ceredigion council for failing to keep up the appearance of the exterior of the building which sits with the town’s conservation zone.