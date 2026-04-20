Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft will be screened at Cardigan’s Mwldan from Friday, 8 May.
Directed by Academy Award® winner James Cameron during her sold-out world tour, this isn't just a recording of a stage show, it is the promise of a total sensory overhaul.
Seeing Billie Eilish through James Cameron’s obsessive, high-framerate promises to be an exciting prospect.
Tickets are priced at £15 (£10) and are available to book now from www.mwldan.co.uk (24/7) or by phoning the box office between 12pm and 8pm, Tuesday-Sunday, on 01239 621 200.
See this recording of a live performance on Friday, 8 May at 8.15pm and again on Saturday, 9 May and Sunday, 10 May, both at 7.15pm.
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