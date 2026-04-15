‘Underland’ is a cinematic documentary that voyages into worlds rarely glimpsed by human eyes. We know so little of the world beneath our feet. To most it is a place only of fear and darkness, though to a brave few it is one of knowledge and wonder to be found nowhere else. Beginning in the shallow soils beneath an old ash tree, the film follows several ‘astronauts of the underworld’ as they try to solve the mysteries of the Universe.