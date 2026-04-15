Film director Rob Petit will do a Q&A with Cardigan’s Theatr Mwldan Film Society crowd following the screening of his film, ‘Underland’.
The film society concludes its current season on Sunday, 26 April with ‘Underland’ (12A), a film inspired by Robert Macfarlane’s celebrated bestseller.
The society is thrilled to welcome the film's director, Rob Petit for a live discussion and audience Q&A following the screening.
‘Underland’ is a cinematic documentary that voyages into worlds rarely glimpsed by human eyes. We know so little of the world beneath our feet. To most it is a place only of fear and darkness, though to a brave few it is one of knowledge and wonder to be found nowhere else. Beginning in the shallow soils beneath an old ash tree, the film follows several ‘astronauts of the underworld’ as they try to solve the mysteries of the Universe.
Also at Mwldan on 26 April is an ‘as live’ screening of ‘The Magic Flute’ (PG).
In Mozart’s fantastical opera, Princess Pamina has been captured. Her mother, the Queen of the Night, tasks the young Prince Tamino with her daughter’s rescue. But when Tamino and his friendly sidekick, Papageno, embark on their adventure, they soon learn that when it comes to the quest for love, nothing is as it really seems.
Guided by a magic flute, they encounter monsters, villains, and a mysterious brotherhood of men – but help, it turns out, comes when you least expect it.
A star cast including Lucy Crowe as Pamina, Amitai Pati as Tamino, Huw Montague Rendall as Papageno, Kathryn Lewek as the Queen of the Night, and Soloman Howard as Sarastro, led by French conductor Marie Jacquot in her Covent Garden debut.
See ‘The Magic Flute’ at 2pm and ‘Underland’ at 6.30pm on Sunday, 26 April.
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