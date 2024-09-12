Plans for a Ceredigion home made by one of the top breeders of Limousin cattle in the UK have been given a breathing space, in part as they make more money than a report recommending refusal has said.
In an application recommended for refusal at the 11 September meeting of Ceredigion County council’s development management committee, Mr and Mrs Dylan Davies sought permission for a four-bedroom rural enterprise workers’ dwelling at Blaenffynnon, Llanwnnen, Lampeter.
Refusal was recommended by planning officers on the grounds the site was in open countryside, where there is a presumption against new residential development unless it constitutes a specific exception, the proposal fails a financial test prescribed within TAN6 policy, and owing to its large size the proposed dwelling would not serve a useful purpose as an affordable dwelling should the need to house an agricultural worker cease.
One of the issues in the report for members was the financial test of whether the scheme was affordable, based on an estimate the building would cost some £292,000 to construct; at a 25-year mortgage amounting to £20,400 a year.
The size of the proposed building was also given as a reason for failing the TAN6 policy test, being larger than affordable housing guidance, at 202 square metres rather than a maximum of 136.
A report said: “As such it is not considered that the proposed dwelling would serve a useful purpose as an affordable dwelling should the need to house an agricultural worker cease.
The applicant has been invited to re-consider the size of the proposed dwelling, however this invitation has been declined.”
It added: “The agent acting on behalf of the applicant suggest a large dwelling in required in order to entertain potential purchasers of the high value cattle reared at the holding.”
Members heard the applicant bred high-value show cattle for embryo transplanting at the well-established business; agent Ieuan Williams saying the applicants were top Limousin breeder, with one bull selling for £32,000 last year.
He debated the figures presented for the affordability test, saying the proposed dwelling would be “easily affordable” by the applicant.
Despite a recommendation of refusal, members agreed it be deferred for a ‘cooling-off’ period to seek further details along with potential changes to the size of the scheme.
Head of planning for Ceredigion Russell Hughes-Pickering said there were “question marks” over the presented viability, with the bull sale given as an example.