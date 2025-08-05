A tall ship from Ireland with a crew of teenagers is to visit Aberystwyth on Wednesday.
The sailors are crossing the Irish Sea from Arklow, which is twinned with Aberystwyth, and are expected to moor off the coast at around 6am on Wednesday morning.
The 12-strong crew, who are all aged between 15 and 17-years-old, will then travel to shore by boat and dock at the newly renovated jetty on Aberystwyth's north beach, where they will be met by town mayor, Cllr Emlyn Jones and members of local youth groups.
The youngsters will then spend the day in Aberystwyth, visiting the castle and National Library of Wales before setting sail once more.
The voyage has been jointly arranged by Sail Training Ireland and Arklow Municipal District Council.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.