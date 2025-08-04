Marie Curie is calling to ‘paint Aberystwyth yellow’ this summer by volunteering for the charity.
The UK’s leading end-of-life charity, known for its iconic yellow daffodil logo, has joined up with supermarket brand Morrisons and is launching the joint summer fundraising campaign.
By collecting donations at a Morrisons store like the one in Aberystwyth, volunteers help raise money to get families the best end-of-life care possible.
According to the national charity, every five minutes someone dies without the care they need.
Two hours of collecting with a yellow bucket at Morrisons typically raises £85, which is enough to pay for five calls to the Marie Curie Support Line, or four hours of expert nursing care.
Marie Curie is calling for bucket-jinglers to step up this summer, with local Marie Curie community fundraiser Anna Currenti adding: “We believe everyone deserves expert end-of-life care and support.
“Getting involved in the Paint it Yellow fundraiser and collecting at your local Morrisons is a brilliant and fun way to give back to our local community here in Aberystwyth, whilst also helping us provide a vital service to those in the final chapter of their lives.
“Volunteering is super simple, and our team will be on hand to support you throughout to make sure you have everything you need and ensure you have the best experience possible.
“By giving up your time to collect this August, you will be helping Marie Curie continue to provide expert end-of-life care and support for people with any illness they are likely to die from. If you’re interested, we’d love to hear from you.”
The money raised also funds the charity’s free support line and webchat, which is available to anyone with an illness they’re likely to die from and those close to them.
It offers practical and emotional support on everything from symptom management and day-to-day care to financial information and bereavement support.
Marie Curie is Morrisons' national charity partner, sharing an ambition to improve end-of-life care across communities - the three-year partnership aims to raise £15m.
To find out more about how you can volunteer to collect, contact your local Community Fundraiser, Anna Currenti at [email protected] or 02920 426068.
