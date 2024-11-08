Plans to restore Lampeter war memorial have been backed, but a call has been made urging for it not to be returned to an ‘as new’ condition.
Ceredigion County Council planners have given the go-ahead for Lampeter Town Council plans to restore the Grade-II-listed 1921-built memorial, which overlooks the junction of the town’s College Street, Bryn Road, Station Terrace and North Road, using money from the Transforming Towns fund.
The bronze statue by W Goscombe John was erected to commemorate the memory of those killed in the First World War with details of those killed in the Second World War added later.
Built on land donated by the Lloyd Brothers of ‘The Bryn,’ the community raised the funds for the erection of the monument, in memory of its fallen soldiers.
The proposed works entail restoring the bronze statue and the stone plinth below, with all letters re-gilded.
“The impact of these works will be beneficial to the statue as it will clean the bronze and return it its original appearance and will enhance the overall appearance of the monument, which in turn will have a positive heritage impact,” a planning statement says.
“The impact of the works on the stone plinth, will have a positive effect on the condition of the stone, as it will remove any foreign elements, such as grime and lichens.
“By assessing the condition of the stonework, and draining any water build up inside the plinth, the works will prevent any further deterioration by water damage.
“The works will also ensure that the deteriorated lettering is restored, to enable the names to be read easily.”
War Memorials Trust raised some concerns about the proposals, saying the application “does not seem to consider the potential negative impacts that the proposed works could have to the level of detail that might be expected to ensure the best conservation practice approach is determined.”
“The application seems to aim at returning the war memorial to its original appearance, thus removing any suggestion to its age and historical context,” the Trust said.
“War Memorials Trust advises that the intention of cleaning should be to keep the memorial in a stable condition which allows it to perform its commemorative function.
“The purpose of cleaning should not be to create a pristine ‘like new’ appearance as most war memorials are historic monuments and that age should be reflected in their appearance.”