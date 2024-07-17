Four Ceredigion councillors are seeking dispensation to be allowed speak on a scheme for 30 affordable homes in their seaside town.
At Ceredigion County Council’s ethics and standards committee meeting of 19 July the four New Quay Town Council members are seeking allowance to speak and vote on an as-yet unsubmitted scheme by housing association Barcud for plans for the homes on land at Central Car Park, Towyn Road, New Quay.
The scheme proposed recently saw a pre-application public consultation launched for the site, currently operates as a pay and display car park that is owned and managed by Barcud.
The housing proposed is a mix of 16 one-bed flats, 10 two-bed semi-detached houses and four three-bed semis, and would be 100 per cent affordable and managed by Barcud, a registered social landlord.
A supporting statement says: “The brief and vision of the scheme is to provide affordable housing to assist in meeting the housing need within New Quay and surrounding areas, through well-designed and high-quality residential units. The scheme has been designed in accordance with the Welsh Government’s ‘Beautiful Homes and Spaces’ guide, and the residential development will meet the Welsh Government DQR standards and Lifetime Homes requirements.”
The four town councillors seeking dispensation for the expected official planning application are: Cllr Liz Ryder, Cllr Helen Swan Jones, Cllr Tomas Davies, and Cllr Ywain Davies.
Cllr Ryder, in her application, says: “My son, niece and nephew own and run the Water Street car park in New Quay, if housing is agreed to Barcud it will mean the loss of car parking spaces in the top car park (off Park Street), this could result in cars having to look for parking elsewhere and could potentially result in my family’s car park having more cars.
“I do not benefit personally in any way from the business financially or from any land/property ownership.”
Cllr Jones says: I’ve lived in New Quay all my life and this proposed housing development could change the town significantly. As this proposed housing development is to be built on one of the largest car parks in New Quay, it will result in approximately 150 car parking spaces being lost, therefore a balance between the need for affordable rented housing in New Quay and the loss of car parking spaces will need to be considered.
“NQ relies on tourism but also needs to accommodate housing for local people. I wish to be able to discuss this application at NQTC meeting to consider these issues and comment accordingly to collate a collective response from NQTC.”
Cllr Tomas Davies has applied for a dispensation as his brother owns an adjacent property, adding: “I don’t feel that this planning application will impact my brother’s property, so my opinion will be solely based on the merits of the application presented.
“I will remain open minded until I view the planning application and give a balanced opinion weighing up the pros and cons for the town.”
Cllr Ywain Davies said: “My brother (Rhys Davies) owner of Morgan and Davies Estate Agents was the agent for the Williams family that sold the land to Barcud Morgan and Davies has no further involvement in this land.
“I wish to have the opportunity to scrutinise and vote for this application fully as my role of town councillor of New Quay, without prejudice or bias.”
A previous application at the site, for 39 dwellings, was refused by county planners in 2020.