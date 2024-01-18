Ceredigion planners are to visit the seaside village site of a scheme to demolish a bungalow, replacing it with a two-storey house.
At the December meeting of the county council’s planning committee, members were recommended to approve an application by Mr P Hodgson to demolish the bungalow, known as ‘The Beach House’ at Cae Dolwen, Aberporth, replacing it with a new build, despite objections by local community council Aberporth and 14 letters against the scheme.
At the December meeting, members heard further details connected to the scheme had been submitted shortly before the committee date, the item deferred to the 17 January committee, again recommended for approval.
The application was before the committee following a request by Aberporth and Y Ferwig councillor Gethin Davies, who has raised issues of a claimed overdevelopment of the site, impact on the landscape, and materials used.
A report for planners said that, while the new modern building’s height would increase by 1.87 metres, “it is considered to do this sympathetically to allow for a second storey by incorporating two gable end and a flat roof to ensure the pitched roof on the front elevation is not excessively high compared to that of the estate”.
At the meeting, concerned neighbours said there were no objections to the redevelopment but to the “inappropriate nature and bulk” of the scheme, some “35 per cent taller” than the present bungalow.
The glass-fronted proposed replacement was described as “visually intrusive” and overbearing, with fears it would leave neighbouring gardens in shadow.
Agent Andrew Vaughan-Harries said the site had a long planning history, with a previous scheme refused, followed by lengthy discussions between the architect and planning officers.
“The whole process has taken two years; I’m delighted to say, working with your officers, a compromise has come forward.”
He said the estate was “a typically 1960s-70s one, of its time,” adding: “Now in the 21st century there are desires to improve and make these dwellings more warmer and more attractive.”
He added: “There has been some strong objection, but does it cause issues? The answer is no, every aspect is mitigated. Yes, it is a little bigger but what real harm is it causing?”
At the request of Cllr Meirion Davies, members agreed the Site Inspection Panel would attend a site visit before any decision was made.