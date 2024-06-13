Plans for a development of three affordable houses in Ceredigion would support the local economy as well as provide needed housing, its applicants have said.
Teifi Valley Developments Ltd, in an outline application submitted to Ceredigion County Council is seeking to build the affordable homes at Ardwyn, Croeslan.
A supporting statement accompanying the plans says Teifi Valley Developments Ltd has – to date – built 14 affordable homes out of a total of 34 built by in Ceredigion, adding it has “hopefully proven that they are not against building quality affordable homes, and also that they do in fact build out their sites, rather than land-bank these for the future”.
“The intention is, if this application is successful, to build out this site in Croeslan, thus utilising all the land owned in this location, which will also have significant planning benefit in tidying up the locality as well as providing up to three more affordable homes for the community and Ceredigion alike.
“Following which TVD intend to move forwards with a larger site of 15 dwelling units which they have acquired in Henllan, near Llandysul, and which benefits from full planning consent for 13 speculative units and two more affordable homes.”