A “DANGEROUS” row of garages at Aberystwyth Harbour are set to be demolished by Ceredigion council next month, paving the way for a potential development of the land.
A site notice went up last week laying out Ceredigion County Council plans to demolish the garage block containing numbers 37 to 47 at the northern end of the Harbour in Aberystwyth.
The council said that the garages have “been closed for a number of years due to the danger to users”, but that funding had become aavilable to now knock them down.
The council plans to demolish the garages in March, but has yet to finalise plans of what to do with the land once cleared, but that it was a “potential development opportunity.”
The authority said that it would seek public views on the land’s future use following the demolition next month.
A Ceredigion County Council spokesperson told the Cambrian News: “This year funding has been allocated within the council’s work programme to demolish these dangerous structures.
“A planning application was submitted, however under Schedule 2 of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) Order 1995 we have been advised that prior approval will not be required for the proposal.
“There are no firm ideas for the future use of the land, however the cleared land will create a potential development opportunity for the future.
“The council will seek to hold an engagement event in the Spring, to fully explore the potential future use of this area.”