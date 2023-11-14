PLANS to turn a former doctor’s surgery in Aberaeron into 10 holiday apartments have been given the go-ahead by planners despite local concerns over the impact the scheme would have on the housing situation in the town.
The scheme for Aeron House on Market Street was signed off by Ceredigion County Council planning officer subject to conditions last week.
Listed building consent was also granted by planners.
It will see the Grade II listed building, which housed Tanyfron Surgery until the new health centre was completed in 2020, converted into seven one-bedroom holiday lets and three two-bedroom units along with the restoration of a cobble path and creation of a new footpath at the rear.
The building will undergo a “full internal reconfiguration”, documents said.
The scheme received objections, with one saying that “Aberaeron’s housing stock been badly affected by a chronic rise in the number of holiday lets and second homes popping up in the area”, and “developments like this make the problem worse”.
Others called for the building to be “repurposed for community use or as affordable homes”.
Aberaeron Town Council raised concerns that “granting holiday apartments permission may lead to future proposals to provide residential flats without provision for adequate parking.”