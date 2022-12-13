A NEW development of 15 homes in Aberporth is the first to be part of the voluntary ‘Fair Chance Scheme’ in Wales where the homes will be marketed to local people first for a set period of time.
The development at Ffordd Newydd will be a mix of two, three and four bed homes and is part of the Welsh Government Welsh Language Communities Housing plan – which aims to tackles the challenges facing Welsh-speaking communities with a high concentration of second homes.
The developers, Evermor, part of the Jones Brothers (Henllan) Ltd group are a family run construction and development company
Jones Brothers (Henllan) Managing Director Gareth Jones said: “There is a significant demand for new homes in Ceredigion, as it is across Wales.
“I and my family are first language welsh speakers, originally from the area, and the vast majority of the team are also bilingual and understand the sensitivities of developing housing in welsh language communities.
“We are proud to be the first developers in Wales proactivity engaging with the Council and Government to implement elements of the Welsh language communities housing plan – such as advertising the homes bilingually, promoting the local community and its facilities as a place to live, to better inform people about the profile of communities, and importantly the ‘Fair Chance Scheme’ to advertise locally first.’”
Three of the homes on site wil also be designated for local key workers at 70 per cent of the market value.
All the homes will be sustainable with the site featuring cycle paths and pathways to the Village Hall.