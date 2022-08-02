Flats scheme resubmitted for Aber seafront building
FRESH plans to transform a disused “eyesore” building on Aberystwyth sea front into apartments have been submitted by developers after a similar scheme was withdrawn last year.
The Cambrian News reported earlier this year that plans for a change of use from town houses to 18 flats at the Deva building on Marine Terrace were submitted to Ceredigion council in February by owner Vince Morgans, but the scheme was withdrawn.
The prominent seafront Grade II listed building has been empty since 2006 when the nursing home that was housed at the site closed its doors.
Since the withdrawal of the initial scheme, developers have held a public consultation on the plans for 18 apartments, with work including an extension to the rear for new stairs and a lift, as well as re-roofing works and the demolition and rebuilding of a rear annexe building.
The application also includes retrospective consent for the demolition of rear extensions and some internal walls.
Calls were regularly made for the site, dubbed an “eyesore” by residents and local councillors, to be renovated and occupied, with owners fined £1,000 by Ceredigion council for failing to keep up the appearance of the exterior of the building which sits with the town’s conservation zone.
Work to update the building’s facade has been ongoing since then, with plans now finally being put in place to bring the building back to use as an apartment block.
A parking and turning area is proposed to the rear of the site with access from the existing council maintained road.
Aberystywth Town Council has “strongly” objected to the plans, while welcoming the principle of bringing Deva back into use.
The objections are on the grounds that the proposed changes are not appropriate for a historic building in a conservation area and would be visible from the street, the demolition of the historic annex and dormer windows within the conservation area, insufficient parking spaces and no bike storage.
It also calls for a planning restriction to ensure the flats are used as permanent dwellings and not holiday accommodation.
As final planning permission for the renovation of the building is awaited, ongoing work to bring the facade back to life would continue, a planning report says.
“It is important to emphasise at this point that the external appearance of the property will remain as per the previously approved works in 2017 and 2018,” documents submitted with the application said.
“The remainder of the works will continue as approved.
“To be clear to some parties who constantly raise issues with this building, work is on-going and there must be appreciation in how Covid-19 has affected securing of materials and labour work force.”
Work to the roof has already been undertaken, planning documents added, while extra structural work was required on the bay windows due to stability concerns.
