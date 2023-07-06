Plans for a new block of 24 flats at the site of a former university halls of residence have been recommended for approval following a site visit despite numerous objections over traffic, noise and anti-social behaviour fears.
Developers have applied to build a second six-storey block of flats on land next to Bryn Derw on Stanley Road.
The former university halls of residence has already been converted into 30 flats, and now developers want to build a second block of flats on the site, which forms part of Aberystwyth’s conservation area.
The plans, set to be discussed by Ceredigion County Council’s Development Control Committee on Wednesday, 12 July, would see 24 two-bedroom flats in the new building, with four affordable wheelchair accessible flats on the ground floor.
Aberystwyth Town Council objected to the scheme over traffic fears, calling the plans an “over development of the site”.
The council also raised concerns over a loss of green space and trees, lack of refuse storage, and lack of parking alongside concerns over a “lack of sustainable transport provision.”
The council also requested that should permission be granted a condition be attached ensuring the units are used as a dwelling house, used as sole or main residences and not as holiday lets.
A planning report said that a total of 23 objections were received that “echo the concerns raised by Aberystwyth Town Council but include concerns regarding visual impact, ecological impact, land stability, interlocking, noise, impact on conservation area, and anti-social behaviour.”
“Concerns were also raised regarding potential for further development at the site above what is already proposed here,” the report added.
The recommendation for approval follows a site visit by committee members on 29 June.
A report said that the site inspection panel “were unanimous in their opinion that there would be no impact from a highway and parking perspective at the application site and immediate area and that the building would have no impact on the character of the area, the listed building and any neighbouring properties.”
Planners said that the “proposed development is considered to be sensitively designed”, and “is considered to reflect that of the existing Brynderw building.”
“There is no reason to believe that the location, design or the construction of the proposed development would be likely to result in unreasonable noise impacts up on neighbouring properties,” the report added.
Initial plans for the new building were one storey higher than the amended plans, the report adds, moving from 26 flats to 24.
The plans will include extra parking for the building to bring the total number of parking spaces on site to 54, along with landscaping and the provision of some open space to the rear of the existing Bryn Derw building.