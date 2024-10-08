CARDIGAN Football Club has submitted a planning application for a storage facility, so it can look after the pitch.
The club has no clubhouse or other means of storing the equipment and is seeking permission for a steel storage container on the King George VI fields.
A supporting statement by Robert Davies, a sponsor and committee member, says: “The club was formed in 1870 and has played on the King George since the facility was created for the town and has taken great pride in looking after the football pitch which serves its senior and junior sections with over 140 members. This success in turn has created its own problems in being able to look after our only playing pitch by means of fertiliser and nurturing and cutting the grass.
“To continue to do this the club is investing in a ride-on mower and roller with air spikes to help keep the pitch in the best condition possible, hence our need to store this equipment in a safe place away from the general public and harm.”
It is planned to use a green storage container for the equipment, with trellis fencing, covered with ivy and honeysuckle to allow it to blend in.