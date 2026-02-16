Plans for signage erected without permission as part of a rebranding at the popular Ceredigion Bargoed Farm attraction have been submitted to the council.
A retrospective application submitted to Ceredigion County Counci seeks permission for two ‘Moody Meadows’ signs at the entrance to the Bargoed Farm Holiday Park attraction.
The award-winning Moody Cow Farm Shop and Welsh Kitchen, near Aberaeron, along with Bargoed Farm, is owned by Chris and Geraint Thomas.
The couple moved to the farm in 2010 and they later opened Bargoed Farm Campsite in 2018, then launched The Moody Cow Farm Shop and Welsh Kitchen.
This isn’t the first retrospective application at the site.
Last December, county planners gave approval for a storage and staff welfare facility at the site, along with the demolition of redundant buildings, and the reconfiguration of an existing roundabout to improve the flow of traffic movements, the works having started prior to approval.
A supporting statement accompanying the latest application says: “The purpose of erecting the signage is to promote the tourism complex to passing motorists and visitors, increasing awareness of the destination.
“The larger signage is specifically intended to improve visibility and ensure that approaching customers are able to clearly identify the site entrance, allowing sufficient time to recognise and process the information displayed.”
The latest application will be considered by county planners at a later date.
Over the years, the attraction, now branded as Moody Meadows, has expanded, previously gaining permission for a trampoline park on-site, called the ‘Bouncing Bull,’ and, back in 2023, was given planning permission expand its on-site caravan park with new tourer pitches with hot tubs, and glamping accommodation.
The early stages of a potential scheme for a water park and leisure facility on the site was publicised last year with a public consultation ahead of a formal application.
• If you want to keep abreast of what’s happening when it comes to statutory or planning notices, you can simply visit publicnoticesportal.uk and enter your post code.
The portal is a one-stop shop for all of the notices placed with local authorities across the UK.
The Labour Government said that it wants to limit the requirement for public notices when it comes to licensing and, previously, the Cardiff Bay administration backed down on a suggestion that your county council would not have to publish in print its plans for tax or services charge increases.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.