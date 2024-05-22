A new planning application has been submitted to Powys County Council for holiday lodges at a site on the outskirts of Llangurig and beside the A470 main road.
Rhys Jones, of RJ Jones and Co, wants to change the use of land to form an extension to an existing holiday lodge site at Felin Fawr, Llangurig.
This time around the application is smaller and is for four lodges and a septic tank.
The fresh application was lodged on 8 May, just a day after the previous application for six lodges was refused by planning officers.
The previous application for six lodges had been rejected by Powys planners due to concerns raised by Welsh Government highways officials during the consultation process.