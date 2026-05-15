A north Ceredigion councillor has been elected as chairman of the county council for the coming year.
Councillor John Roberts has been elected as Chairman of Ceredigion County Council for 2026-27 at an Annual Meeting held on Friday 15 May 2026.
This brings Councillor Ann Bowen Morgan’s term as Chair for 2025-26 to an end.
Cllr John Roberts was elected to represent Faenor Ward (Waun Fawr, Comins Coch and Capel Dewi) in 2004 and has lived in the Faenor area for over fifty years.
During his career, he worked in a shop on Aberystwyth's high street, before joining the Royal Air Force, where he spent five years there, moving to Scotland, Malta, and then living on the island of Cyprus for two and a half years. After returning, he got a job at the Plant Nursery in Gogerddan, Aberystwyth University, working on experimental plants for the farming industry for a period of 36 years.
In the community, he is a Councilor on Faenor Ward Community Council, a member of Waun Fawr Community Association, Comins Coch and Capel Dewi Community Association, Llanbadarn Fawr and Faenor Burial Board, Governor of Ysgol Gymraeg Aberystwyth and Comins Coch Community School, as well as a member of Llanbadarn Fawr Soar chapel.
Councillor John Roberts, Chairman of Ceredigion County Council, said: “It is a great honour to be elected as Chairman of Ceredigion County Council for 2026–2027. I am proud to take on this role and look forward to representing the county at a wide range of events, celebrating the achievements of our communities and supporting the work of the Council.”
Councillor Wyn Evans was elected Vice-chairman.
Councillor Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, said: "I would like to congratulate Councillor John Roberts on being elected Chairman of the Council, Councillor Wyn Evans as Vice-chairman, and also a sincere thank you to Councillor Ann Bowen Morgan for her tireless work as the previous Chair."
The role of the Chairman of the Council is to steer the main meetings of the Full Council, represent the Council in civic and ceremonial events, and promote the Council's objectives.
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