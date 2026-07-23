Gwynedd Council will consider a planning application for five tipis on land adjacent to Rhiw Goch, at Rhosgadfan.
The scheme, proposed by Michael Burke through agent Molly Jones, would also see erection of amenities / storage building and associated works.
The proposal would see five seasonal tipi accommodation units, timber decking platforms, a single-storey timber clad amenities building comprising of a shared toilet and shower facilities together with associated storage.
It would also include informal parking, a turning area surfaced in reclaimed slate waste, communal orchard and growing space, pedestrian pathways linking the accommodation, communal areas and public footpath and native landscaping and biodiversity enhancements.
The plans say: “The proposal seeks to provide high-quality, low-impact visitor accommodation that supports the rural economy, promotes sustainable tourism and responds positively to the character, landscape and cultural identity of the surrounding area.”
The application site currently comprises agricultural grazing land associated with Rhiw Goch, Rhosgadfan.
It occupies a sloping field adjacent to the existing dwelling and sits within a wider rural landscape of agricultural land, field boundaries, existing vegetation and scattered built development.
The proposal says each tipi would accommodate up to four guests, providing a maximum site occupancy of 20 guests.
“The tipis will be positioned on timber decking structures and arranged across the site to maintain privacy, reduce visual impact and respond to the site’s existing topography and field pattern,” plans state.
“The structures are lightweight, temporary and removable in nature and will be used only during the operational season.”
The proposal “includes a communal orchard, communal growing space, pedestrian pathways and a package of native landscaping and biodiversity enhancements intended to strengthen the site’s landscape integration and ecological value”.
The glamping site would operate between 1 March and 31 October.
At the end of each season, the tipi would be dismantled and stored during winter.
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