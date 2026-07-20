Two other Pwllheli guide dog owners had planned to join Ed on the walk, but the heat proved too much of a challenge for them and they were forced to withdraw. This left Ed to walk from Bryncir towards Caernarfon accompanied only by his long cane until he met up with his two daughters for lunch in Llanwnda. They completed the final eight miles with him, providing sighted support at a road crossing. They also brought Ed’s new guide dog, George, so he could join his owner for the last few paces of the journey.