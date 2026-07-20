Walking 16 miles in soaring temperatures is a huge challenge, especially when you have sight loss, but Ed Roberts from Pwllheli has done just that.
He defied the heat on 11 July to trek along Lon Las from Bryncir to Y Felinheli, using a long cane to avoid obstacles.
Ed took the challenge to raise money for Guide Dogs Cymru in memory of Blue, a black labrador who died last year.
Blue spent the best part of a decade as a faithful guide to Ed after the pair qualified as a partnership in 2016, hanging up his harness in 2024 to enjoy retirement as a family pet.
Ed said: “Blue was a wonderful dog. We went on many adventures together, and Blue gave me the support I needed to live with sight loss. We literally took every step together - it made for an amazing 10 years.
"Blue was one of a kind. He gave me the confidence to be myself and gave me freedom and independence. He was professional, loyal and an amazing family member. I will never forget him and I carry him in my heart. I would like to give something back to Guide Dogs Cymru and help to raise awareness and vital funds.”
Two other Pwllheli guide dog owners had planned to join Ed on the walk, but the heat proved too much of a challenge for them and they were forced to withdraw. This left Ed to walk from Bryncir towards Caernarfon accompanied only by his long cane until he met up with his two daughters for lunch in Llanwnda. They completed the final eight miles with him, providing sighted support at a road crossing. They also brought Ed’s new guide dog, George, so he could join his owner for the last few paces of the journey.
Ed said: “I started the walk at 7am to avoid the peak of the heat, and that was the hardest part. The vibration of the cane against the ground played havoc with my wrists and by the end I was exhausted, but I felt very proud and quite emotional. Blue was such a hard-working guide dog, and I wanted to put in some hard work of my own to give something back in his memory.
“The whole family loved Blue, so when I was joined by my daughters, it made the challenge even more special.”
Ruth Evans, Community Fundraising Manager for Guide Dogs Cymru, said: “Being partnered with guide dog Blue was nothing short of life-changing for Ed, but we want to support many more people in Wales with sight loss to live independently and well. The money Ed raised helps us achieve that goal.”
Ed’s walk has already raised £345 for Guide Dogs but he’s aiming for £400. If you can support him please visit this fundraising link, which can be found at bit.ly/4uPiIM0.
Guide Dogs is one of the UK’s leading sight loss charities. We couldn’t continue our vital work without your generous donations and our amazing volunteers.
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