PLANS for a new home in Aberporth have been rejected by council planners over highway safety concerns.
The scheme for a new dwelling on land adjoining Tŷ Mawr, Rhiw y Rhofft, would have seen a split-level three bedroom home built on the site.
The site had been the subject of previous unsuccessful planning applications, with the owners keen to build a new home on the site, planning documents outline.
Council planners said the “proposal would be harmful to highway safety”, “would undermine pedestrian and highway safety”, and “is considered to conflict with the general development pattern of the area.”
“Overall, it is considered that permitting the proposed development would result in a detrimental impact on the character and visual appearance of the area,” the council said.