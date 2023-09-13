Plans for a cul-de-sac estate of 12 houses in Llanarth have been given the go-ahead by county planners despite concerns raised by local objectors.
E Sauro, of Enzo Homes (West Wales) Ltd sought permission for the 12-home estate – and associated works – on land north of Aylestone, Llanarth.
The plans were recommended for approval at the 13 September meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee.
The homes to be built include two, three, and four-bedroom houses, with two two-bed properties being affordable.
The affordable housing calculation for 12 units would be 2.4 units, but that would not be viable for the developer, planners were told.
Six objections had been received from neighbours during a pre-application consultation, when a higher density of properties on-site had been mooted, raising a variety of concerns, a report for planners said.
In addition to concerns about density, another issue raised was: “Llanarth is fast becoming a dormitory village, in that there is no large employer here, no secondary school, or any large shops or supermarkets.
“Future residents of this high-density development will, most likely, need to drive to facilities each day.
“This will increase the traffic in the lane and onto the A487, for onward travel to the more major centres of Aberystwyth, Cardigan and Carmarthen; for work, schools and shopping.”
Another objector, speaking at the committee meeting, said: “I don’t understand why this is going ahead and other uses for this site haven’t been considered."
Agent Geraint John of Geraint John Planning Ltd said the site was within the settlement limits of the village and was the most appropriate use for the site, despite objectors asking for alternate uses.
Cllr Gareth Lloyd, who later moved approval, conceding he was “sure some people aren’t happy a field is being built on”.
Cllr Ifan Davies said: “If the margin is that tight, why build them at all? I can’t see why that point four can’t be built up from these 12 houses.”
Members were told the open market houses were expected to sell for £325,000, and £285,000 for the three-bed units.
Committee members passed the application by 10 votes, with two abstentions, Cllr Ceris Jones expressing her concern at the small number of local people able to purchase the open-market housing being built on the site, given wages in the county.