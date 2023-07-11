PLANS to expand holiday accommodation by the owners of The Moody Cow Farm Shop and Welsh Kitchen, near Llanarth, have been backed by Ceredigion councillors.
Members of the county council’s development management committee, meeting on 12 July, considered an application by Bargoed Farm, Llwyncelyn, owner Geraint Thomas to expand the on-site caravan park with new tourer pitches with hot tubs, and glamping accommodation.
The application, which includes changes to access from the main road, was recommended for approval.
At the meeting, councillors heard the application would make a “positive contribution to tourism in Ceredigion.”
Local member – and council leader – Cllr Bryan Davies said: “As a local man I’m very proud of these developers who are employing people locally; it attracts people from wide and far.
“The way these people have gone about investing in Llanarth, and Ceredigion, you should be very proud of them; I hope you will see fit to approve this.”
Ciliau Aeron councillor Marc Davies, who proposed the application be approved, said the Moody Cow currently employed some 80-100 people at the “thriving business”. “The wages they pay are very honourable and it brings in money to the economy here in Ceredigion.”
His views were echoed by Cllr Maldwyn Lewis, who said: “People invest in this area and employ; that perhaps trumps a lot of things.”
Members backed the officer recommendation to approve, with one abstention and one voting against.
The award-winning Moody Cow Farm Shop and Welsh Kitchen, along with Bargoed Farm, is owned by Chris and Geraint Thomas.
The couple moved to the derelict farm in 2010 after previously diversifying their cattle farm in the Brecon Beacons, but then losing everything due to legal issues.
They completely transformed the site before opening Bargoed Farm Campsite in 2018 and using wooden hot tubs as a unique way to bring in customers.
Chris and Geraint, who have five children, then launched The Moody Cow Farm Shop and Welsh Kitchen, serving up a wide range of Welsh dishes created using local ingredients.