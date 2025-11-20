Three applications to site flagpoles in various parts of Cardigan, made by the town council, have all been given the go-ahead.
In three separate applications to Ceredigion County Council, Cardigan Town Council sought permission for a six-metre flagpole at Prince Charles Quay, Bridge Street, a similar flagpole at Guildhall, Pendre, and a pair of flagpoles at Victoria Gardens, North Road, near the war memorial.
Officer reports, all recommending approval detailed the proposals saying they are “well positioned to promote a sense of national and local character within a well frequented and highly prominent area of Cardigan by the use of national or local symbols such as the unofficial flag of Ceredigion or the National Flag of Wales.”
All three applications were conditionally approved.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.