Enjoy poetry and ballet at Cardigan’s Mwldan when Henry Normal, Clare Ferguson-Walker and Cinderella come to town.
Henry is a writer, poet, TV and Film producer, founder of the Manchester Poetry Festival (now the literature festival) and co-founder of the Nottingham Poetry Festival.
In June 2017 he was honoured with a special BAFTA for services to Television. He co-wrote and script edited the multi award-winning Mrs Merton show and the spin off series Mrs Merton and Malcolm. He also co-created and co-wrote the first series of The Royle Family.
With Steve Coogan he co-wrote the BAFTA winning Paul and Pauline Calf Video Diaries, Coogan's Run, Tony Ferrino, Doctor Terrible and all three of Steve's live tours and the film The Parole Officer.
Setting up Baby Cow Productions Ltd in 1990, Henry Executive Produced all and script edited many of the shows of its 17-and-a-half-year output during his tenure as MD.
Highlights of the Baby Cow output during his time include the Oscar nominated film Philomena, I believe in Miracles, Gavin and Stacey, Moone Boy, Uncle, Marion and Geoff, Nighty Night, The Mighty Boosh, Red Dwarf, Hunderby, Camping and Alan Partridge.
Clare Ferguson-Walker is an award-winning poet, comedian and artist. Originally hailing from West Wales, this is a return to her home ground! Clare has toured the whole of the UK with her unique brand of poetry and has supported Dr John Cooper-Clarke on tour for 10 years.
See Henry and Clare on Saturday, 29 November at 7.30pm.
See the Royal Ballet’s stunning production of Cinderella from the comfort of the cinema on Tuesday, 25 November (7.15pm) and Sunday, 30 November (2pm).
Cinderella’s life is dreary and dull. Everything changes when she helps a mysterious woman...
This enchanting ballet by The Royal Ballet’s Founding Choreographer Frederick Ashton is a theatrical experience for all the family.
