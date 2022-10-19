New shops plan for empty pub
A PLAN to put two retail units on the ground floor of a guest house in Aberporth where a now empty pub was have been given the go-ahead by Ceredigion County Council planners.
The scheme for the Morlan Guest House will see the division of the ground floor and other alterations to give two units where currently a public house is sited.
The proposal does not affect the flat currently in the building, nor the five holiday apartments.
A planning report said: “The loss of the existing public house use would not leave an under provision of that type of use within the area given the existing number of restaurants, bars, cafes and drinking establishments within close proximity of the application site and Aberporth area.
The plans were given the green light under delegated powers by planning officers at Ceredigion County Council last week.
