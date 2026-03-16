A country house and wedding venue in Llanarth has applied for permission to install a padel court on the grounds.
The owners of Gwynfryn have applied to Ceredigion County Council to install the court for the increasingly popular racquet sport to the rear of the main building.
Documents said the proposal is for a “new padel court as an additional form of leisure facility to go hand in hand with the garden space and hot tub area.”
“These uses are to the rear of the main dwelling in an area far more private and secluded space where as the front of the property are open lawned and garden areas which is used primarily for wedding functions,” documents said.
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