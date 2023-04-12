PLANS to build new changing facilities at Aberystwyth Town Football Club have been approved by planners.
The upgrades are needed as the club oversees growing women’s and girls’ teams - with 180 girls now participating at the club across all age groups, documents said.
The plans were backed by Aberystwyth Town Council, which met with club chairman Donald Kane earlier this year to hear how the changing rooms plan was one step towards an overhaul of the club’s home ground at Park Avenue.
Mr Kane told members that “the first step was building the changing rooms,” with UEFA investing a lot of money in women’s football meaning funding would be available for that development, with the next step “replacing the stadium”, which is now 137 years old.
The plans were approved by Ceredigion County Council planning officers under delegated powers.