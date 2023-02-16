AMBITIOUS long-term plans for a new stadium for Aberystwyth Town remains the goal, town councillors have heard, as football club chairman Donald Kane met members to discuss plans for new changing rooms at Park Avenue.
Aberystwyth Town has applied to Ceredigion County Council for permission to build new changing facilities at their home ground - a move that is needed as the club oversees growing women’s and girls’ teams - with 180 girls now participating at the club across all age groups.
The new changing rooms would provide more “suitable” accommodation as the club continues to grow, plans say.
Mr Kane was quizzed by town councillors at the meeting on 6 February over “the overall plan for the football club”, with talk of a new stadium to be funded by the building of flats on the site welcomed by councillors.
He told members that the 4G pitch at Park Avenue was a “huge asset”, and had increased play hours at Park Avenue to 55 per week.
European teams had played at Aberystwyth due to the all weather pitch, he said.
He explained to members that any development at the club “was subject to funding” resulting in a “step by step approach.”
“The first step was building the changing rooms,” he said, with UEFA investing a lot of money in women’s football meaning funding would be available for that development.
The next step is then “replacing the stadium”, which is now 137 years old. “The plan to build more flats would fund the new stadium,” Mr Kane said.
“Aberystwyth is already in the best league in Wales and the ultimate aim is to run a successful football club and put Aberystwyth on the map,” he added.
Councillors also inquired whether a clubhouse and public terrace cafe bar overlooking the river would be included in the plans and whether the proposed flats would be offered for sale.
Councillors said such flats “would be ideal as downsizing options for older people.”
In total, 57 flats are in the process of being built at Park Avenue, along with new facilities.
The overall development of the ground in a bid to boost the football club has been ongoing since 2016.
Plans have also been mooted to replace the ground’s floodlights subject to funding.
Mr Kane also told town councillors that the club’s strengthening of its relationship with Aberystwyth University, which now sponsors the team and the ground, has been vital.