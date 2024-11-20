Plans to turn student housing at Lampeter’s university – where a petition was recently launched after fears all undergraduate teaching will end – to private accommodation have been submitted.
Plans have been submitted for a change of use of student accommodation at Rhoslwyn, 37 Station Terrace to a single residential unit.
Rhoslwyn House, sited close to the university, is currently vacant.
The proposal “seeks to repurpose Rhoslwyn House to residential use so that it can be occupied as a family residence, allowing it to positively contribute to the local housing market.”
Planning documents added: “Prior to its use as student accommodation, the property has functioned as a family residence and the proposals seek to return the property to its former use.”