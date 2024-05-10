A £1m scheme for a “20-storey-high” wind turbine to keep a listed Teifi mansion viable has been backed, despite members hearing 90 per cent of the power generated would be sent to the national grid.
Mr and Mrs Glen Peters of Western Solar Ltd sought permission for a single turbine on land near the Grade II-listed Rhosygilwen Mansion, which includes an arts and functions building known as Neuaddydderwen.
Mr Peters has previously said the application for a turbine would ensure the long-term viability of Rhosygilwen, acquired some 30 years previously as a fire-damaged house that was about to be pulled down.
He has said that it has been hit by “huge increases in importing energy from the grid” during the winter months.
Planners have repeatedly been recommended to refuse the scheme by officers, but backed it at both their March and April committee meetings.
The March backing meant the application returned to the April meeting for ratification after a ‘cooling off’ period; the application having been deferred at the January meeting pending a site visit.
It was initially recommended for refusal in January for several reasons, including potential harm to the setting of the Grade-II-listed house and grounds, and fears of threats to the safe operation of West Wales Airport at Aberporth in neighbouring Ceredigion, some 9.5 kilometres away.
The last concern was later withdrawn.
Officers have said the scheme “would not protect or enhance the setting [of Rhosygilwen] but rather would result in significant harm to this interest of acknowledged importance”.
They have also warned any backing of the scheme against policy recommendations could set a precedent for similar developments.
As the scheme was from the development plan, the final decision had to be made by Pembrokeshire County Council.
Cllr Tessa Hodgson questioned how much power from the proposal would be fed back into the grid.
She was told that 90 per cent from the “medium scale turbine” would be fed back into the grid, generating a tariff for the applicant, 10 per cent powering the mansion and associated buildings.
A move to approve the scheme, made by planning committee chairman Cllr Jacob Williams, was supported by 37 votes to 18, with two abstentions.
Objector Paul Robertson-Marriott has previously said the “20-storey” turbine would have “a detrimental impact” on surrounding properties and the proposal would “ride roughshod over the status of the listed building for economic benefit”.