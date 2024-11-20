Formal plans for 51 affordable homes on the edge of Cardigan have been submitted to Ceredigion County Council following a public consultation.
Social housing provider Wales and West Housing, through agent Amity Planning, wants to build the development on 4.6 acres of land at Dol Y Dintir, Mill Lane Road.
The proposed residential development includes “associated vehicular and pedestrian accesses, car parking, amenity areas, landscaping and ancillary development: site preparation, clearance, treatment, re-profiling and the installation of new services and infrastructure,” supporting documents say.
The 51 homes proposed would be 100 per cent affordable ‘social rented’ dwellings, including 10 one-bed bungalows, six one-bed flats, one two-bed bungalow, 20 two-bed two-storey homes, 10 three-bed homes, and one four-bed house.
Planning documents said: “Vehicular access to the site is to be secured from the South via a new access of New Mill Road.
“Separate pedestrian / cycle access will be provided to the north of the site, connecting onto New Mill Road.
“The development will sensitively back onto existing boundaries, retain existing hedgerow habitats, and support biodiversity.
“The site will incorporate two areas of open space, a large area of multifunctional open space that will sustainably manage surface water and provide space for informal play and recreation and an elevate amenity space, incorporating a Local Area for Play [LAP].”
Documents said the housing association “aim to bring forward a 100 per cent affordable scheme” with the project.
“The main aim for their new mixed tenure developments is to provide new homes that are designed and built to the highest standards and provide quality homes for our social housing and market sales residents that integrate considerately with the existing community and local design vernacular,” planning documents added.
“Wales & West Housing want to develop an attractive scheme which will appeal to all potential residents, across a number of tenure options.
“They anticipate their target customers will be social rented, by people in need of affordable housing.”
A pre-planning application consultation on the development ended late last month, which saw public engagement and drop in events held.
Ahead of a public meeting, Gareth Thomas, Head of Development (West) at Wales & West Housing, said: “Currently there are hundreds of local people and families in Cardigan in need of a home, so the demand for good quality, modern, affordable housing in the town is higher than ever.”
Some 22 written responses were received about the proposed development, raising concerns including the potential for flooding and drainage issues to arise due to increased surface water run-off, foul water drainage, Traffic Generation and Road Safety Concerns, a potential strain on local resources, and the proximity of new homes could impact the quality of life for neighbouring properties.
Cardigan Town Council supported the development due to the lack of provision of homes for local residents, subject to the applicant thoroughly considering impacts of flooding and ensuring access is provided in a safe manner.
The application for the scheme will be considered by Ceredigion County Council planners at a later date.