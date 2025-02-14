A Ceredigion farmer’s call to convert a derelict building last occupied in the 1930s as a downsizing home on land he has farmed all his life has been put on hold while planners visit the site.
At the February meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, members were recommended to refuse an application to erect a dwelling, agricultural shed and associated works on the site of the nearby abandoned dwelling at Fronlwyd/Pen-yr-Allt, just over a mile from Llangrannog, which was last occupied in 1936.
It was recommended for refusal on grounds including it was “unjustified new housing in open countryside”.
Members unanimously backed a site inspection panel viewing of the application, the application returning to a future meeting.