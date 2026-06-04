Retrospective plans for a golf club and holiday park in Llanrhystud to keep 36 caravans and 15 lodges where they were built have been recommended for approval.
The caravans and lodges at Penrhos Park were built after planning permission was granted back in 2019.
However, planning documents said the caravans and lodges were not built in the layout approved by Ceredigion County Council.
Penrhos Park applied to retain the current layout, and council planning officers have recommended the plan for approval when it goes before the council’s Development Management Committee on 10 June.
Planning documents said that the 36 static caravans were originally sited in four rows with two spine roads servicing them but “have been positioned perpendicular to each other along two spine roads.”
Documents said the changes were not to do with location but “the way they are orientated.”
The lodges are also laid out differently to what was approved.
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