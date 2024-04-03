Plans for three new homes in Aberporth have been refused by council planners after nearby residents objected over the scale of the development.
Two separate applications were made by developers to build a total of three new detached houses on a parcel of undeveloped land at Llain Onnen, Tresaith Road.
Objectors complained of “overlooking and loss of light to the rear of properties on Ffordd y Bedol”, saying that the scheme was an “overdevelopment of the site and area.”
The “scale and mass of dwelling will have significant and detrimental impact on the streetscape”, objectors said, with the plot “originally meant for two bungalows not three houses.”
Objections were also received that the scheme would have an “impact to visibility from the access lane.”
Despite local objections on overdevelopment, planners refused the scheme because a suitable affordable homes agreement could not be reached, with all three intended to be open market dwellings when there is an “overwhelming need for affordable housing.”
“The approval of three large, high-value dwellings in a settlement evidenced to be a hot-spot for second homes where an overwhelming need for affordable housing exists cannot be described as sustainable development in the absence of any financial contribution,” a report said.