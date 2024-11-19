A plan to develop accommodation for 33 touring caravans and two glamping pods near Pwllheli has been given the go-ahead.
Proposals for a change of use of farmland was approved by Gwynedd Council planning committee on Monday, 18 November.
Plans include building well-being facilities, a toilet block, shower block and storage, associated access arrangements, a footpath link to Ffordd Abererch, drainage and landscaping.
The application was made by James Tongue through agent Steve Grimster, of Grimster Planning concerning land at Allt Fawr, Lôn Nant-Stigallt.
The caravan park will be situated on a small, rocky hill in open countryside between the A497 and the A499.
The scheme prompted some “strong feelings” but was thought by planning officers “not to have a substantial impact on the landscape, amenities of the neighbourhood, biodiversity or road safety” and the committee members were recommended to “approve with conditions”.
The applicant said he was been “looking forward” to running the new enterprise with his wife and children. Retired from the police, he said the business would provide holiday accommodation, an income and local employment.
“Creating the enterprise means I am able to stay working close to the family,” he said.
It would also generate revenue, keep the land managed, help promote the area and reduce demand on air b&b’s whilst “facilitating an injection into the local economy,” he added.
“I hope you will see our vision and support our plans.”
Llannor Community Council recommended refusal due to traffic concerns, “especially with the new Aldi development and the possibility of a housing development in the future on nearby land”, also citing “over-development leading to financial loss for other tourism providers in the area and losing green space when entering Pwllheli”.
Cllr Elin Hywel spoke of “strong feelings” locally; the nearby road is “narrow and winding,” she said. It was felt the road was “dangerous especially for vehicles towing caravans”, adding people living at the foot of the hill raised safety concerns, indicated incidences in the past where sheep had fallen off a cliff.
But she added the applicant was “local” with a Welsh speaking family and the business will generate an income to support them and employees.
She felt they “put a lot of thought into how they can be community and environmentally friendly” and “how they can be kind” to the community and provide sustainable tourism”.
“We have a lot of tourism in summer but the question is do we want to declare no more developments, or agree to those which are healthy and respect what we would like to see.”
Regarding road issues, the council’s traffic unit will implement a one-way system southward along Lôn Nant-Stigallt, and insist, among the conditions, the applicant provides passing places or restrictions on the road.
Cllr Edgar Wyn Owen said: “If you do want a caravan site in Penllyn, this is probably the most ideal site.”
Approval was proposed by Cllr Anne Lloyd Jones, seconded by John Pughe Roberts and passed with 11 votes in favour, two against and no abstentions.